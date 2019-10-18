FY2019 EPS Estimates for Bureau Veritas SA Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Bureau Veritas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.16.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BVRDF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

