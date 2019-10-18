Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 32,709 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,709 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,657.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 144,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,583,000 after buying an additional 136,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total transaction of $5,310,262.50. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 93,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,897,168.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.79.

NEE traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $230.90. 27,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,756. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $164.78 and a one year high of $234.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

