Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 142,695 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,695 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 32,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.91. 215,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,852,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

