Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,783,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 70.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $193.04. 171,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,153. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $198.97.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8583 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

