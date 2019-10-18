Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,695 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $102,637,000 after acquiring an additional 86,336 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 15,506 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,709,633 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $204,140,000 after acquiring an additional 202,398 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,075,074. The company has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

