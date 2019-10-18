Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Grows Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,049,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 276.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in United Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 383,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 19,474 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UTX traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $136.78. The stock had a trading volume of 597,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.57. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 19,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $2,605,925.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,818,901.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $564,221.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,307.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTX. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

