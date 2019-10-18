Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of FTEK opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.25. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. Fuel Tech had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 123,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 144,834 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

