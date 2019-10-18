Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €52.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRE. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.40 ($67.91) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €57.93 ($67.36).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

FRE traded down €1.12 ($1.30) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €43.37 ($50.42). 2,587,237 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is €43.64 and its 200 day moving average is €46.51. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.