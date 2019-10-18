Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Lowered by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888,904 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $25,470,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $21,551,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 287.1% in the second quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,321,720 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 287.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,823,535 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,534,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,622,476. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

