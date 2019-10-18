Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 185.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 189,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 123,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genesco by 455.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 117,569 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the second quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Genesco by 122.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 94,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 74.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $50.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $586.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $48.00 price target on shares of Genesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

