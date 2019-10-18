Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heico stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. Heico Corp has a 52 week low of $71.47 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Heico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $532.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heico Corp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Heico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Heico from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Heico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

