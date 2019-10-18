Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 531,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,332,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,552,000 after buying an additional 164,389 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 345,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 target price on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $269,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.50%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

