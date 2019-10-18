Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 86.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4,160.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 49.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 2,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $70,911.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,067.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $763,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,146 shares of company stock worth $2,193,293. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.