Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 1,927 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Chevron by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Chevron by 154.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,754,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

CVX stock opened at $115.16 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $220.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.47 and a 200 day moving average of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

