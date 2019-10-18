Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at $3,953,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 50,269.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 57,810 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1,193.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 474,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 172,152 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,589 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $529,972.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,970.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Colfax to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colfax from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price objective on Colfax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

CFX stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. Colfax Corp has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $908.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

