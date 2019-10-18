Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,147. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.67. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

