Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 159,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTD. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 1,522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 69,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HTD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.94. 2,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,161. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $28.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

