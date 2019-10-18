Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellen Barker sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $2,242,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,003.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.74.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.22. The company had a trading volume of 526,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,671. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $132.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

