Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2,725.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.98. 964,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,160,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $39.97 and a one year high of $75.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

In other news, Director Margaret M. Foran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Dillon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $222,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,449.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,075. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

