Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 563.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,691 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,775,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,716 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,165,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,613,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,648,000 after acquiring an additional 620,630 shares during the period. Finally, Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $18,878,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PFF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.57. 2,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,433. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.