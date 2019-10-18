Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,845,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,104,000 after acquiring an additional 172,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,507,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,103,000 after purchasing an additional 706,944 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,542,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,365,000 after purchasing an additional 971,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,117,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,419,000 after purchasing an additional 114,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,568.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,772,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,572 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,547. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $581,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

