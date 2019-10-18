FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

FSUGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. FORTESCUE METAL/S’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

FORTESCUE METAL/S Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

