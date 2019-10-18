Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) Trading 5.3% Higher

Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, 157,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 97,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foresight Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foresight Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $226.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.20 million. Foresight Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Foresight Energy LP will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of February 27, 2019, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

