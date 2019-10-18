Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Focus Financial Partners worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $1,379,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 236.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 81,950 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 59.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 118.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 35.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. 1,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,751. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $301.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.29 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

