Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Trading Up 2.3%

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.07, approximately 1,642,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 833,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOMX shares. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $183.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.99% and a negative net margin of 2,115.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ilan Hadar sold 9,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 1,759.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 306,200 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 146,745 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,378 shares during the period. grace capital grew its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. grace capital now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 62,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 525,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

