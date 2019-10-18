Flowr (CVE:FLWR) PT Set at C$4.00 by MKM Partners

Flowr (CVE:FLWR) has been given a C$4.00 target price by equities research analysts at MKM Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Flowr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$7.30 to C$3.20 in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of CVE FLWR opened at C$2.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flowr has a fifty-two week low of C$1.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.42.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Lake Country, Canada.

