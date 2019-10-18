FLO (FLO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,909.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $14,909.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

