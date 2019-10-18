Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Update

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the August 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at $1,354,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at $313,000. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FVRR stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.41.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $25.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

