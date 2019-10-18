Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.93.

Fiserv stock opened at $106.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $109.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $4,954,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,112,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,916,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,486,250 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 523.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

