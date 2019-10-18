First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 128 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Humana by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Humana by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,866,000 after buying an additional 40,376 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Humana by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,183,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Humana from $342.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.30.

Shares of HUM opened at $287.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.08 and a 200 day moving average of $267.09. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. Humana’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

