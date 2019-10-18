First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $7.02 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $115.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.53. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

