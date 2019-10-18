First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67,903 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.60% of Cerus worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CERS. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 18,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $101,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,649 shares in the company, valued at $959,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,903 shares of company stock worth $394,513 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cerus in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Cerus in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $4.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $623.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 98.69%. Cerus’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.