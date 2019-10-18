First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $2.61 Million Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in DTE Energy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,707,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $1,472,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,576.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $107.22 and a 12-month high of $134.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.