First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,795 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amarin were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 23,330.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 166.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in Amarin by 45.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 514.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital set a $31.00 target price on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $16.41 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.54 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. Amarin’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,150.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.