First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $88.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,015. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at $30,046,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,117 shares of company stock worth $13,240,530. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

