First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 85,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.63. The stock had a trading volume of 407,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,726. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.62 and a 200-day moving average of $198.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.20. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $402,736.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,613.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $7,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,823,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,684 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

