First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of FCNCA stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $483.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.55. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $355.18 and a 1 year high of $486.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $434.22 million during the quarter.

In related news, President Peter M. Bristow sold 9,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $4,505,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Claire H. Bristow sold 455 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total value of $214,782.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,161,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 167 shares of company stock valued at $66,350 and sold 13,341 shares valued at $4,888,877. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 7.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 33.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

