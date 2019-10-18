First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Holdings Cut by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares makes up approximately 5.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.86% of First Citizens BancShares worth $45,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 13,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,955,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $168,854.14. Also, Director Robert R. Hoppe purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $427.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280 shares in the company, valued at $119,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 167 shares of company stock valued at $66,350 and have sold 13,341 shares valued at $4,888,877. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $484.80. 124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,779. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $466.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.18 and a 12-month high of $486.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $434.22 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 25.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

