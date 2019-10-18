First Bank & Trust Purchases 528 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 455.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in GATX were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in GATX by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in GATX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $288,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William M. Muckian sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $452,635.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $996,108. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04. GATX Co. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.00 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

