First Bank & Trust Has $71,000 Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT stock opened at $294.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.26. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $304.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $340.00 target price on FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.82.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

