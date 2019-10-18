First Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 60.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA opened at $38.02 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.43.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.