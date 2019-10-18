Financial Survey: Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) versus RA Medical Systems (NASDAQ:RMED)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

This table compares Cytosorbents and RA Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $22.50 million 6.49 -$17.21 million ($0.56) -8.07 RA Medical Systems $6.26 million 2.97 -$30.83 million ($3.34) -0.43

Cytosorbents has higher revenue and earnings than RA Medical Systems. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RA Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and RA Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -72.43% -105.97% -53.26% RA Medical Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of RA Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of RA Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cytosorbents and RA Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 3 0 3.00 RA Medical Systems 0 2 2 0 2.50

Cytosorbents presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 202.36%. RA Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 342.71%. Given RA Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RA Medical Systems is more favorable than Cytosorbents.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats RA Medical Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, the company develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; K+ontrol, a development stage blood purification technology; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.