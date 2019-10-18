Financial Review: LiveRamp (RAMP) & Its Competitors

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) is one of 75 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare LiveRamp to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp 323.70% -10.06% -7.88% LiveRamp Competitors -8.33% -2,543.90% -6.13%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LiveRamp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 5 1 3.17 LiveRamp Competitors 614 2436 3383 174 2.47

LiveRamp currently has a consensus price target of $62.17, suggesting a potential upside of 60.26%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 16.75%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp’s peers have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $285.62 million $1.03 billion -28.31 LiveRamp Competitors $1.16 billion $98.17 million -82.83

LiveRamp’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LiveRamp beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

