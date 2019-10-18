Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a media sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $31.82. The company has a market cap of $472.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISI. BidaskClub downgraded Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

