Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Sells 2,582 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 160.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter valued at $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Water Oak Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 28,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWI opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

