Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Sells 238 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLB opened at $42.07 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.97.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 51.19% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $169.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on CLB shares. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ABN Amro downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.