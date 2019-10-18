Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Lowers Position in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of China Telecom by 51.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in China Telecom by 400.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in China Telecom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in China Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in China Telecom by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.95.

China Telecom stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

