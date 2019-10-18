Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,349,000 after buying an additional 378,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 376.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,437,000 after buying an additional 1,816,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,046,000 after buying an additional 259,369 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,322,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,136,000 after buying an additional 136,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 778,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $73.90 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $64.80 and a 52-week high of $126.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.14 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $73,820.00. Also, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $162,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,118,545. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

