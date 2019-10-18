Financial Contrast: UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) vs. Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

UMB Financial has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

85.6% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of UMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UMB Financial and Limestone Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Limestone Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

UMB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.96%. Limestone Bancorp has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.11%. Given Limestone Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Limestone Bancorp is more favorable than UMB Financial.

Dividends

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Limestone Bancorp does not pay a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares UMB Financial and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 16.17% 8.68% 0.87% Limestone Bancorp 21.28% 11.65% 1.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UMB Financial and Limestone Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.13 billion 2.77 $195.51 million $4.03 15.89 Limestone Bancorp $49.24 million 1.93 $8.79 million $1.23 12.39

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. Limestone Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Limestone Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services. The Institutional Banking segment offers bond trading transactions, cash letter collections, investment portfolio accounting and safekeeping, asset/liability management reporting, and federal funds transactions; and fund administration and accounting, investor services and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, and alternative investment services. The Personal Banking segment provides deposit accounts, retail credit cards, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, and small business loans, as well as call center, Internet banking and ATM network, private banking, brokerage, insurance, investment advisory, trust, and custody services. The Healthcare Services segment offers healthcare payment solutions comprising custodial services for health savings accounts, as well as private label and multipurpose debit cards. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. UMB Financial Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and night depository, Internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, and business owners and employees, as well as other executives and professionals. It operates 15 banking offices in 12 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

