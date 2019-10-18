Financial Consulate Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $65,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,624.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,062,977.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,254.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,213.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,173.20. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $861.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.